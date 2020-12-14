Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 196.1% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 93,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Truist boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $148.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $149.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.