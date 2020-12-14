Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.61.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $125.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.