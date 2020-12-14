Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Loews by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Loews by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 177,222 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after buying an additional 431,930 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Loews stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.