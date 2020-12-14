Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $1,776,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $39,775,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.