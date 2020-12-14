Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

