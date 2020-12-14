Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Roku by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.04.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $56,172.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,172.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $314,860.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,385,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $53,149,211. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $330.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -287.71 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $331.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

