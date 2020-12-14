Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $214.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $217.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day moving average of $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.70.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

