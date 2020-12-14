Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after buying an additional 274,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

