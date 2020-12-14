Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,890 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

