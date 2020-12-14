Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $1.05 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 336,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOMD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.80. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

