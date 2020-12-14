Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Green Plains worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,402,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.09. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

