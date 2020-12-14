Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 8,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

