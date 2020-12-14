Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.