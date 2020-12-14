Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Mosaic by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 170,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Mosaic by 79.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 63.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

