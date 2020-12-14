Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,711 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG opened at $35.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

