Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 23,600 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 126.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.16.

Shares of RF opened at $15.54 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

