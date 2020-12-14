TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.81% of TC PipeLines worth $33,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in TC PipeLines during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,841,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,069,000 after acquiring an additional 373,162 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,046,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 447,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. TC PipeLines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PipeLines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.