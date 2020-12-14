Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $34,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $56,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $5,381,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 80.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

