Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $35,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MFC opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.