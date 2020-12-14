The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of CZR opened at $69.90 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,060,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,766 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

