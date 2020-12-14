Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Heritage Financial worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,285,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266,593 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 269,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 108.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

