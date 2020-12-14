Truist Financial Corp Buys 23,857 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRUS opened at $77.99 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

