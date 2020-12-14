Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.