Truist Financial Corp Sells 741 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Inter Parfums worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

