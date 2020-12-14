Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 25,903 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,735 shares of company stock worth $4,896,400 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.