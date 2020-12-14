Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $507.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.53. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $524.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

