JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,038 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CENT shares. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CENT stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.