Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.98 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

