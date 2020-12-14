Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,230 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of The Children’s Place worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $837,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 532.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,423 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 45.9% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 26.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $634.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.