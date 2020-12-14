Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $551.45 million, a PE ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

