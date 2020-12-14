Wealth Alliance Purchases 576 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

