Claude Germain Sells 2,500 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $120,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Triton International stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 212,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Triton International by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 208,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $6,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

