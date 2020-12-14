Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells $101,526.25 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 7,175 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $101,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,169.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,673 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $929,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

