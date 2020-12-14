Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $114.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,034,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,016,000 after buying an additional 114,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 39.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,612,000 after buying an additional 154,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,210,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.