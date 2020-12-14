Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Seacor worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seacor by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seacor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Seacor by 18.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Seacor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seacor by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacor stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $851.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

