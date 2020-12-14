Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,300 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

