Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 127.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at $29,208,984.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

