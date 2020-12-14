Wealth Alliance Has $353,000 Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at $30,570,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 29.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of ICLR opened at $193.30 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $215.29. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $183.86.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.