Wealth Alliance Has $363,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $160.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

