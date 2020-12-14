Wealth Alliance Sells 818 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.