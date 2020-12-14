ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after buying an additional 254,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $59.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.