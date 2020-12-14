Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 396,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,609.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 151,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

