ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.70.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $199.58 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -155.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,090 shares of company stock worth $13,741,754. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.