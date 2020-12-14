ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,177 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 116.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 226,433 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

