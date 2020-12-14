ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,979,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $233.32 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

