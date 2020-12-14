Federated Hermes Inc. Has $161,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,725,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,171,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.