Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $32,693,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 560,456 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,210,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Glaukos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 356,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 343,531 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

