ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 540,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,689,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 113,075 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

