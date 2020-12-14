ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE SEM opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

