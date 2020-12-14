ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Shares of APPS opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

